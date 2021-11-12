Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 323,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NOK opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

