Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 222.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,753 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 411.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6,420.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.35 and a 52-week high of $207.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.