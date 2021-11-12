Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Fulton Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 145,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

