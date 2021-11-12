Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,558 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 617.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

IPAR stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

