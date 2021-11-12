Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 32,329 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 489.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $9,407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 109.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 130,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 1,659.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 218,554 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 113.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

