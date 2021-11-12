Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 49,459 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 926.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $27.56 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

