Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,689 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $106.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

