Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $487.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.16 and a fifty-two week high of $517.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

