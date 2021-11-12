Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 223.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Amundi purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after acquiring an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

