Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,324 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average is $148.71. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

