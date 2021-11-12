Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,259 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SelectQuote worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,411,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,454,000 after purchasing an additional 406,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 905,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

