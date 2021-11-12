Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,767 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $31,981,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $85.67 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $108.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.