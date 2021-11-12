Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after buying an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,347,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,136 shares of company stock worth $6,147,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

