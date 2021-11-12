Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,882 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 115,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ABR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.07%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.