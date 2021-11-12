Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 217,574 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 217,574 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $481,085. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

