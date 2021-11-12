Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 220,303 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

