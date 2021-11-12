Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,449 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $329.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.57 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

