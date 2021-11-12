Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,910 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of TimkenSteel worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $15.51 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.