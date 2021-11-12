Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 75,183 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Fluor worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fluor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fluor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

