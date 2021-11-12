Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Outset Medical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $135,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $9,278,569. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

