CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $26.46 on Major Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $201,557.18 and approximately $5,611.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $26.46 or 0.00041355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,916,930.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

