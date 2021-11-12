Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post $253.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.30 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $917.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMLS opened at $13.33 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.60 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

