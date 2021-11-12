cVault.finance Price Hits $8,879.22 on Major Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $88.79 million and approximately $29,013.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8,879.22 or 0.13971907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

