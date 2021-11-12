CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,331.72

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,331.72 ($30.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.90), with a volume of 237,768 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,462.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,331.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 87.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

In other news, insider Robin Alfonso bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) per share, with a total value of £49,800 ($65,064.02).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

