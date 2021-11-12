CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00405639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038411 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,726.20 or 1.00276450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00049510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

