CyberMiles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.73 million and $1.27 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.21 or 0.00387926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,014.50 or 1.00451857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00050686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001838 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

