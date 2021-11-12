CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,765. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

