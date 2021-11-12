CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,765. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.
CynergisTek Company Profile
