Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $304.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

