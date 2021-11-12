Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 7,200 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,810,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,683,500.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.44 per share, with a total value of C$12,432.00.

TSE:TOT traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.65. 6,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.32. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$6.00. The company has a market cap of C$248.60 million and a PE ratio of -20.18.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.