DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $106,144.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,229.15 or 1.00094117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00598134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

