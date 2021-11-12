Darren Fichter Sells 9,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,866.37.

Darren Fichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$51.97. 485,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.81 and a 52 week high of C$55.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.26.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

