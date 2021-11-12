Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Head to Head Contrast

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Chemical and Datalex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Datalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Datalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical 5.40% 9.12% 3.39% Datalex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Datalex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.66 billion 0.41 $415.89 million $3.74 6.79 Datalex $28.07 million 0.05 -$6.48 million N/A N/A

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datalex has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumitomo Chemical beats Datalex on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. The Energy & Functional Materials Sector manufactures and sells battery parts, engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, dye, addition agent, chemical and aluminum products. The IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials, and battery components. The Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials, and feed additives. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical, and radiation therapy equipment. The Others segment provides supply of electrical power and steam, design, engineering and construction services for chemical plants, transportation and warehousing services, and conduct of materials and envi

Datalex Company Profile

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. Its digital commerce platform allows to optimize the retailing of offers and to complete retail transactions from start to finish across various digital sales channels. The company also delivers professional and hosting services; and provides online payment processing connectivity services, as well as provides IT consultancy services to airlines. Datalex plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

