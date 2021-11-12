DATx Hits Market Cap of $614,422.60 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, DATx has traded down 11% against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $614,422.60 and $282,676.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00220974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00090517 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

