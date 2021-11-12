DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Dividend of $3.03

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.0295 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DBSDY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. 16,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,591. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

