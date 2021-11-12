DDKoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $15,590.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00077443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008923 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007560 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002940 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003415 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.