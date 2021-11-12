Decentr (DEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $709,079.00

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Decentr has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Decentr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $709,079.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00354162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00224855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00089612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr (DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,268,535 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net . Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

