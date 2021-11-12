DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Hits $16.96 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $16.96 million and $4,043.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,368,034 coins and its circulating supply is 55,824,156 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

