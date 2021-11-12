DeepOnion Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $89.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016425 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,593,125 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

