DEEPSPACE Market Capitalization Reaches $33.62 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 240.1% higher against the US dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,638,906.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79799577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.29 or 0.07222357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.35 or 1.00110731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

