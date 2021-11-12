Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $356.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $246.87 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.