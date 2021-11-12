DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Tops $560,180.96

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $560,180.96 and approximately $214.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00225126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,696,233 coins and its circulating supply is 22,722,864 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

