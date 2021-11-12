DeGate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,374.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $23,374.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,263,327.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79472045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00098031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.73 or 0.07221535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.75 or 0.99900494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,122,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

