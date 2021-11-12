Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.40 or 0.00347449 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.