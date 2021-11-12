Dego Finance Trading Down 7.2% This Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $76.65 million and approximately $26.71 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for $8.90 or 0.00014012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

