Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Delek US worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Delek US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.