Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.21 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

