Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.51. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 9,699 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

