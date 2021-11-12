Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.51. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 9,699 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)
Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.
Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.