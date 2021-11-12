DeltaChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.00408127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.01066841 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

