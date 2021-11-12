Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Demant A/S stock remained flat at $$25.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

