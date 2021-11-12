Dennis Helling Purchases 7,194 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling bought 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $99,708.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $349.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.